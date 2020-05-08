PENN YAN/GENEVA — Calling Yates and Ontario counties medically underserved, especially in substance abuse and mental health services, the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency plans to address that.
Those efforts got a big boost when the Clifton Springs-based agency learned it will be getting a $3.8 million federal grant. That came after FLACRA was designated a certified community behavioral health clinic by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“FLACRA is proud to be selected for this generous award,” said Jennifer Carlson, FLACRA’S chief executive officer. “We are passionate in our mission to improve the health and wellness of the communities of Yates and Ontario counties, and the entire Finger Lakes region.”
Carlson said much of the money will go toward creating community behavioral health clinics at FLACRA’s sites on Route 54A in Penn Yan and Castle Street in Geneva, near the Geneva Public Library. She called them “clinics of the future.”
“These clinics are designed to treat complex substance abuse and mental health disorders in an integrated setting,” she said. “This is about getting some of the most progressive treatment to expand clinic services in these counties and getting timely access for people during times of crisis.”
FLACRA will work with numerous community partners to start the clinics. Those designated collaborating organizations include Penn Yan-based Finger Lakes Community Health, Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic (part of Rochester Regional Health), Lakeview Health Services, Elmira Psychiatric Center’s Assertive Community Treatment Team, Finger Lakes Health, and Monroe County Veteran’s Outreach Center.
Carlson said Diane Johnston (director of community services for Ontario County) and George Roets (Yates County’s director of community services) were instrumental in their support for FLACRA to get the grant.
FLACRA officials said Yates and Ontario counties now have a limited number of behavioral health providers, high poverty rates and homelessness issues. Carlson said the community clinics will be one-stop wellness centers and offer an array of services for individuals, families and children with the most serious, complex mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders.
“There has been a lot of focus lately on children’s mental health services. It’s really an underserved group,” Carlson said. “We have numerous partners that also understand this and are so valuable to what we are doing. I can’t say enough about them.”
The grant, which Carlson called highly competitive, was announced by the office of local Congressman Tom Reed. Around the same time, FLACRA announced its designation as a certified community behavioral health clinic.
“We have worked really hard to design this system before getting the funding,” Carlson said. “As an agency, we have grown to where we can do this now.”
“We care about making sure our constituents have fair access to the mental health and substance abuse resources they need, especially during this crisis,” Reed added. “We were proud to support this funding and we will continue to fight for the resources our area organizations need to continue serving our communities.”