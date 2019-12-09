CANANDAIGUA — The latest effort to battle the area opioid epidemic was on display Wednesday, when the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency opened its new community recovery center.
FLACRA officials, representatives from area agencies and community members attended the grand opening of Connections: Rounded Recovery, as well as Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth and state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua. The project was funded by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports.
“This center will help serve people who are looking to overcome drug and alcohol addiction — and their families — throughout Ontario County and will provide health and wellness classes, education and skill-building classes and support groups,” Helming said. “Connections will be critical in helping provide the support that people need to recover, and I would urge those looking for help and their families to reach out.”
Connections is peer led and peer driven, with people who have personal experience with Substance Use Disorder driving programming and activities. Chris Pridmore and Caitlin Meath, certified recovery peer advocates, shared their experiences and said how working with others has been the foundation of their personal recovery paths.
Connections is at 64 West Ave. Jennifer Carlson, FLACRA chief executive officer, spoke at length about the purpose behind Connections and thanked those involved for making the vision a reality.
Hedworth expressed his support for the center, highlighting the high overdose rate locally.
Katherine Gates, director of Connections, noted the community support for the center and her team of peer specialists.
The event also included a table tennis tournament, a chance for those attending to write a letter of support to a person in recovery, and a slide show over the last several months before the center opened.
“The grand opening served as a day of great impact, as this community of recovering individuals continues to grow together through support, wellness and hope,” Meath said.
With the addition of FLACRA’s center, the state has developed about 25 recovery centers since 2016.
To learn more about the center, call (585) 396-4190.