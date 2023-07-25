GENEVA — Officials from the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency and the public will celebrate the agency’s 50th anniversary with a dinner gala this fall.
The dinner, which is expected to become an annual event, is slated for Oct. 26 at Club 86. The cost is $75 a person.
Commonly known as FLACRA, the Clifton Springs-based agency observed its 50th birthday officially on May 4. Officials said FLACRA has remained steadfast in its commitment to serving the Finger Lakes area, providing essential support and transforming countless lives over the past half-century.
Since its inception in 1973, officials said FLACRA has been unwavering in its strength, compassion and hope for individuals and families struggling with addiction and mental health challenges. Through its comprehensive programs and services, FLACRA has empowered communities and fostered an environment of healing, growth, and resilience.
Officials said the celebration is an opportunity for FLACRA to express gratitude to the communities it has served throughout the years. The celebration will showcase the collective achievements, triumphs, and enduring spirit of “Together We Will” — the agency’s slogan that encapsulates the unity and determination of FLACRA and its communities.
Speaking about the anniversary, FLACRA Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Carlson expressed pride in the agency’s accomplishments.
“We are truly humbled to have reached this remarkable milestone of 50 years in business,” Carlson said in a news release. “Our journey would not have been possible without the support and dedication of our staff, partners, and the communities we serve. Together, we have made a profound difference in the lives of countless individuals, empowering them to overcome challenges and embrace a brighter future.”
Throughout its 50 years, FLACRA has evolved its programs and services continuously to meet the changing needs of the community. From prevention and early intervention to treatment and recovery support, the agency has upheld its commitment to providing exceptional care and support to individuals and families affected by substance abuse and mental health disorders.
As FLACRA enters its next chapter, Carlson said the agency remains dedicated to its mission to provide comprehensive and quality care for individuals and families in the Finger Lakes area whose lives are affected by behavioral health care needs.
“With our continued determination, compassionate approach, and the continued support of its communities, FLACRA is poised to make an even greater impact in the years to come,” Carlson said.
Buy tickets for the Oct. 26 by going to https://go.rallyup.com/flacra1stannual/. For information on sponsorships or to purchase a whole table, contact FLACRA marketing and outreach at 315-462-9144 or 315-719-7545.