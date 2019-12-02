CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency will unveil its new community recovery center Tuesday.
An open house and grand opening for Connections: Rounded Recovery is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon. The new center is at 64 West Ave. in Canandaigua.
Officials from Clifton Springs-based FLACRA said Connections will serve people and their families throughout Ontario County. The comprehensive program provides multiple paths to recovery and helps connect people with community services and formal treatment opportunities.
The holistic recovery program offers support for mind, body, and spirit, and services will be provided in a welcoming and compassionate environment that promotes healing. Activities will include health and wellness classes, education and skill-building classes, and support groups.
FLACRA received a grant of approximately $350,000 from the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services to start the recovery center.
Recovery community centers are part of a comprehensive approach to helping people overcome drug and alcohol addiction and become positive contributors in their communities. The center will promote long-term recovery by providing professional staff, peers, and volunteers.
With the addition of FLACRA’s center, the state has developed about 25 recovery centers since 2016.
Drug overdoses claimed more than 7,000 lives statewide from 2013-15, according to data from the state Department of Health. During that time, nearly 500 people died of overdoses in the Wayne-Finger Lakes region.
FLACRA is collaborating on the center with the Canandaigua-based Partnership for Ontario County and Geneva-based Council on Alcoholism and Addictions of the Finger Lakes. The Partnership has a community support center on South Main Street in Canandaigua, but the recovery center will be in a larger space.