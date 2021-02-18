CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College will celebrate Black History Month with a virtual talk on the Underground Railroad by two of its leading researchers.
The free public event, “People of Courage, People of Hope, Seekers of Justice: The Underground Railroad Revisited,” runs from 1-2:15 p.m. Feb. 25. Watch it at events.flcc.edu.
Husband-and-wife presenters Paul and Mary Liz Stewart are co-founders of the Underground Railroad History Project of the Capital Region. They will share what they call a “new interpretation of a very old story” and explain the initiatives in which Underground Railroad Education Center connects the public with this local history and its relevance to modern times.
The Stewarts were named scholars in residence at Russell Sage College in 2009. Their citations and awards include the Sense of Place Award from Historic Albany Foundation, the Black History Month Service and Leadership Award from the New York State Department of Health Affirmative Action Advisory Committee, the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom Award, and the Community Service Award from the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region.
They have organized an annual public conference on the Underground Railroad for the past 18 years, led scores of walking tours in Albany and Troy, spoken to hundreds of groups, published numerous articles, and created curriculum materials. Additionally, the Stewarts have raised and managed more than $1 million for the preservation work of The Stephen and Harriet Myers Residence, an award-winning Underground Railroad site on the National Register of Historic Places and the National Park Service Network to Freedom.
The talk is presented as part of FLCC’s History, Culture and Diversity speaker series organized by Robert Brown, a history professor who lives in Victor. Brown is planning a Women’s History Month talk by Leif R. HerrGesell, former director of the East Bloomfield Historical Society, for 1 p.m. March 10. That link eventually will be posted at events.flcc.edu.
For more information, contact Brown at Robert.Brown@flcc.edu or (585) 785-1307.