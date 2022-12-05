CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College officials have closed one of FLCC’s two trail systems to allow for the safe removal of dead trees, due to the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle.
The Lincoln Hill Trail on the west side of the main campus, which is bounded by Marvin Sands Drive, Lakeshore Drive and Route 364, closed Monday for the rest of the month.
The Classroom Trail on the east side of the main campus remains open. The Classroom Trail entrance is near the Conservation Barn at the intersection of Laker and Fraley lanes.
A map of FLCC trails is available at flcc.edu/directions.