HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College will recognize 2020 graduates with the release of a "Celebration of Achievement" video.
The video will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on Finger Lakes TV, as well as online.
College officials said the video does not replace a traditional ceremony, and the Class of 2020 will be invited back for an in-person event when conditions allow.
Instead, the Celebration of Achievement is a collection of well-wishes from representatives of FLCC’s academic departments and some special guests, during which all the names of graduates scroll on the screen.
There are four ways to watch:
• Finger Lakes Television, channel 1304 on Spectrum cable in the Finger Lakes region.
• Finger Lakes Television's online channel at fingerlakestv.org/live.
• Finger Lakes Television's archive site at vimeo.com/channels/flevents.
• FLCC’s main Facebook page at facebook.com/fingerlakescommunitycollege.
Also this weekend, the college will share an online album of photos submitted by graduates and a list of graduates by program at flcc.edu.