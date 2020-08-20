HOPEWELL — Area school, police and business leaders will join Sim Covington Jr., Finger Lakes Community College’s chief diversity officer, for an Aug. 27 virtual panel discussion about diversity, equity and inclusion.
The free, public event will run from 6-7 p.m. It can be accessed by computer or smartphone via a Zoom link on the FLCC events calendar at events.flcc.edu.
Titled “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Finger Lakes: Healthy Dialogue and Collective Impact,” the event will include candid dialogue following the death of George Floyd, which fueled the Black Lives Matter movement and calls to defund police, among other reforms.
“Our discussion will address the national climate, historical context, local influence, and progressive action in support of a peaceful community,” Covington said.
Attendees will be able to ask questions.
Covington has spoken at several area Black Lives Matter rallies, including two in Canandaigua. His comments have reflected on his experiences relocating to Canandaigua and as FLCC’s first chief diversity officer.
Other panelists will include Derrick Smith, acting chief of FLCC campus police; Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth; Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson; Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua; Caroline Chapman, director of communications for the Canandaigua City School District; and Ethan Fogg, president of the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce.