HOPEWELL — Organizers of the annual Finger Lakes Community College golf tournament have decided to forgo the in-person event this year and instead do a fundraiser that supporters can take part in from home.
The college will host a golf ball drop at noon Monday, Sept. 28 to support student scholarships. Participants can purchase balls ($25 each or five for $100) that will be dropped from a fire truck at the main campus.
Cash prizes will be awarded for balls landing closest to a pin — and furthest from the pin.
The top prize of $2,000 will be awarded to the ball landing closest to the pin. The ball second closest will get $1,000. The ball third closest to the pin will be awarded $500 in gift certificates to local businesses.
The person whose ball lands furthest from the pin will receive a case of FLCC student-made wine.
The event will be live-streamed on the FLCC Facebook page. One thousand golf balls will be available for purchase up to the time of the event — or until sold out.
“This was a difficult decision, as the tournament provides thousands of dollars for scholarships for FLCC students each year and provides a networking opportunity for us within the community,” said Louis Noce, the college’s chief advancement officer. “However, safety is our first priority and we believe the golf ball drop event will be a responsible and innovative alternative this year.”
For details on sponsorships or purchasing balls, contact Margaret Lorenzetti at (585) 739-2434 or margaret.lorenzetti@flcc.edu.