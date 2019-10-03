CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College officials have announced that the college will receive $1.14 million in National Science Foundation funding to take part in a national effort to strengthen biotechnology education and encourage more youth to pursue careers in the field.
FLCC is the home base for the Community College Undergraduate Research Initiative (CCURI), which promotes the teaching of science through research. The National Science Foundation has previously awarded FLCC $5.8 million to develop and share its approach with community colleges across the country.
In this recent award, the foundation has granted $7.5 million to Austin Community College in Texas to lead the project. ACC will consolidate several biotech education projects into a national network that will share best practices and expand undergraduate research in biotechnology.
A collaborator in the project, FLCC will provide training in the use of research to teach biotechnology concepts and skills.
“This latest grant is a testament to FLCC’s role as a national leader in the expansion of research opportunities for undergraduate students,” said FLCC President Robert Nye. “I congratulate our faculty and staff, led by professor James Hewlett.”
Hewlett, of Webster, launched CCURI more than a decade ago to change how science is taught at community colleges. He wanted to replace “cookbook” lab exercises with opportunities for students to conduct real-world research.
“If we’re teaching students to become scientists, we need to let them be scientists right from the start,” Hewlett said.
FLCC student Abigail Giddings of Walworth took part in research for the first time this spring. She extracted DNA of freshwater sponges gathered across the northeastern U.S. to contribute to a database showing where each species was found.
“It made everything I had already learned about biology come to life,” Giddings said, adding that she found herself engrossed in the project. “I lost hours in the lab and I’d look up and realize it was 10 minutes past when I was supposed to leave.”
Giddings plans to continue on to medical school and no longer finds the prospect of further research intimidating. “It’s definitely more challenging than a lecture course,” she said of research, “but I learned so much more at a deeper level.”
Hewlett’s pilot project led to a $3.3 million NSF grant in 2011 to take his concepts and practices on the road to other colleges. Since then, CCURI has grown to a network of 42 institutions that provide 6,000 students per year with research experiences. While CCURI promotes all types of scientific research, the latest collaboration will focus on biotechnology with an emphasis on improving the connections between high school and community college biotechnology programs.
Forsyth Technical College in North Carolina and Madison Area Technical College in Wisconsin are also partners in this national project.
Hewlett and Heather Bock, a 2006 FLCC graduate now working as CCURI project director, will conduct workshops and help faculty at other community colleges develop research projects.
“I do think the research experience does deliver on multiple levels,” Hewlett said. “Research is inherently full of moments of failure which gives plenty of opportunity to leverage those results into opportunities to think critically and solve problems — skills highly valued by employers.”