HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College is enrolling students in two new, short-term health care training programs for positions a college official said are in high demand — phlebotomy technician and medical administrative assistant.
Both courses begin later this month and are scheduled in the evening, allowing those already employed to upgrade skills without interfering with daytime jobs.
“These positions are highly in demand,” said Todd Sloane, the college’s director of workforce development. “These are professional level positions that don’t require four-year degrees.”
Sloane said the health care sector is among the top three industries in the region for growth potential, and people who enter the fields of phlebotomy and medical administrative assistant are likely to advance in the field over three to five years.
The phlebotomy course provides training in the skills necessary to safely obtain blood specimens for laboratory analysis in hospitals, medical offices, and other settings. The course runs Monday through Wednesday, 6 to 9:30 p.m., from Sept. 23 to Nov. 25 at the FLCC Geneva Campus Center on Pulteney Street.
Students who complete the program will be eligible to take the National Healthcareer Association phlebotomy technician exam. Tuition, including texts, is $2,099.
The medical administrative assistant course prepares students for clerical positions in the health care industry and includes training in medical terminology, insurance billing and coding, and the management of medical records. Classes run Mondays and Wednesday, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Sept. 30 through Nov. 20 at the FLCC main campus in Hopewell. Tuition, including texts, is $1,399.
For more information or to enroll in the courses, contact the FLCC Professional Development and Continuing Education Office at (585) 785-1760 or email pdce@flcc.edu.