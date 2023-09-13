HOPEWELL — In what Finger Lakes Community College’s president called an “unfortunate incident,” an adult student who allegedly threatened someone with a knife was arrested Tuesday after a campus search of about 30 minutes.
Shawn D. Thomas, 48, of Canandaigua, was charged by state police with a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing.
Police said the incident began at approximately 10 a.m., when Thomas allegedly made threatening gestures with a knife just off campus, near the main entrance to the college. Thomas then rode a bicycle onto campus and went into the main building.
College President Robert Nye said an initial warning was sent out, and when it was determined the suspect was on school grounds people on campus — in conjunction with emergency procedures — immediately were told to shelter in place.
“Campus police and other law enforcement agencies secured entrances and coordinated the effort to search and detain the individual,” Nye said in a message on the college’s Facebook site. “The individual was apprehended on the fourth floor of the building near where he would have been taking classes. From the time we learned this individual entered our building to his apprehension was 32 minutes.”
No one was injured during the search and arrest. Campus operations returned to normal within an hour.
“We are grateful for quick action by the police to resolve this incident,” Nye said. “We are also grateful for a faculty member and student who reported sighting someone fitting the description and for the rapid work conducted by campus police and surrounding law enforcement agencies to secure the area and apprehend the individual to make the campus safe again.”
Nye said an incident such as this may be troubling or traumatic to members of the college community. He said the college has counselors for students in FLCC’s Center for Student Well Being, along with a virtual health service called TimelyCare.
For faculty and staff who may want assistance, the college’s human resources office can provide that through the Employee Assistance Program.
“As we have done in the past, we conduct periodic emergency exercises to prepare for such unfortunate incidents. We will continue to do so before the start of every semester to ensure we continue to do everything possible to keep our campus safe,” Nye said. “In addition, in accordance with our emergency procedures, we will conduct an after-action review whereby individuals from the emergency operation center will specifically review this incident. This will allow us to continue learning and determine ways to enhance safety improvements where warranted.”