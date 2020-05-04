OVID — While attending Finger Lakes Community College to study environmental conservation in 2018-19, Cole Acker dreamed of starting his own business.
Thanks to a micro-enterprise grant and loan from the Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions program, he has taken a big step toward making that vision a reality — in the form of Cole Acker’s Nursery.
Last fall, Acker called the STEPS office in Ovid and arranged a meeting with Dale Pemberton, a community business mentor for the organization.
“Cole had a vision of what he wanted to do but needed seasoned guidance and direction to become a recognized business and to better comprehend what was required,” said Kristin Parry, STEPS outreach coordinator. “Dale mentored Cole to transform his plant and tree growing hobby into his ultimate vision, Cole Acker Nursery.”
She said the work wasn’t easy.
“Over the next few months, Cole and Dale met weekly to discuss and plan the venture,” Parry said. “Cole envisioned an idea, yet needed to complete the structural and grueling details to actualize it, such as getting his Doing Business As or DBA, creating a business plan, securing a land contract. The goal was to position for a micro-enterprise grant offered by the STEPS Project before spring of 2020.”
Acker was approved in mid-March for a $1,500 grant and a $1,500 loan at 2.9 percent interest.
“I’ve been interested in growing plants and trees since I planted my first plant when I was 10,” Acker said.
After graduating from South Seneca High School in 2018, he attended FLCC to study environmental conservation. He will continue to work toward a degree in that field but now has formally and legally established Cole Acker’s Nursery, starting with a single greenhouse.
“Dale was very helpful,” Acker said. “The STEPS program has been one of the best things to ever happen to me. My parents are supporting my plan and I’m ready to go.”
Pemberton called Cole an “excellent” student.
“He never missed a weekly meeting and took my advice to heart,” Pemberton said. “I was impressed that a person his age was so dedicated and attentive.”
The two agreed that since newly planted trees would take time to mature and their product ready for sale, Acker was told to consider fruits and vegetables and seed packets in the interim.
“I think he’ll do well,” Pemberton added.