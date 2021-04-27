CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College’s campus centers in Geneva, Newark and Victor will offer half-day, in-person summer camps for students who are entering seventh, eighth and ninth grades this fall.
Classes run from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon each of those weeks. The dates and themes are:
• July 12-16 — Victor Campus Center, STEAM in Motion.
Students create projects with faculty to learn more about architecture, engineering science, mechanical technology, and smart systems technologies.
• July 19-23 — Newark Campus Center, STEAM in Nature.
Campers will learn about local wildlife, native and nonnative plants, environmental issues, sustainability and stewardship.
• July 26-30 — Geneva Campus Center, STEAM for the Curious Mind.
Students will explore the scientific method in the natural world: the technology of viticulture and agriculture; the engineering of 3D printing; culinary arts and molecular gastronomy; and mathematics through a health care lens.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, the (liberal) arts and mathematics.
The cost is $120 per student and includes a T-shirt, lesson materials and snack each day.
The registration deadline for all camps is June 18. Register at flcc.edu/STEAM.
Scholarships will be available based on household income and size; the scholarship application is included in the registration process. Registrations with a scholarship application are due by May 21; recipients will be notified by June 1.
Registration is limited to 15 campers per site. FLCC is required to adhere to all New York state and SUNY guidance regarding COVID-19.
For information, email steam.camp@flcc.edu.