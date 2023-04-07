CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College will host Holocaust survivor Warren Heilbronner at 12:45 p.m. April 20 in the main campus auditorium.
His talk is part of the History, Culture and Diversity series organized by Robert Brown, professor of history. The event is free and open to the public. It will be broadcast live on Finger Lakes Television, which is available on Spectrum cable channel 1304, Roku, fingerlakestv.org, and the College’s main Facebook and YouTube accounts.
As a child, Heilbronner saw the Gestapo come to his home in Stuttgart, Germany, during Kristallnacht in 1938 to look for his father. His father, who successfully hid that night, was later arrested and sent to the Dachau concentration camp. His mother was able to secure his father’s release with an affidavit from an uncle in Memphis who pledged to support them upon immigration to the U.S.
Heilbronner attended Columbia Law School, then served in the Army Reserves before taking a job as a lawyer in Rochester. He is an advocate for social justice issues and shares his story to teach about the Holocaust.