GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduated its 12th class May 14 at King’s Catering & Party House in Hopewell. The ceremonies also were streamed on fingerlakes1.com so that family members, friends and others could share the special moment with the graduates.
Forty-seven students graduated this year, with 20 from the local area.
Photos from both events can be viewed on Flickr and accessed from Finger Lakes Health’s website at www.flhealth.org and the streaming video can be viewed at www.fingerlakes1.com.
Kathleen Mills, the dean of the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences, welcomed students to the commencement ceremony. Dr. Jose Acevedo, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Health, and president of the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences, gave the President’s Address. Mills gave the Dean’s Address. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul gave the keynote address through Zoom.
The Academic Achievement Award for highest academic achievement in the nursing program was presented to Sherri Andrews.
Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences Class Choice Award is by class vote, given to the graduate nurse who has demonstrated principles of relationship-based care through creating healthy relationships. This year’s class chose Stacey Boose to receive the award.
The Emily Carson Memorial Award, is given in memory of Carson, a 2010 graduate who was an extraordinary nurse, a loving mother, daughter and sister and an unwavering patient advocate. Allana Manley was honored with this award.
The Aubrey DeMillo Memorial Award is given in honor of DeMillo, a member of the Class of 2013. This award is given to a graduate who shares the same philosophy of nursing that she exhibited. Jordan Smith and Ashley Peek were presented with this award.
In honor and recognition of the late Jim Dooley, past long-tenured president and CEO of Finger Lakes Health who served as the first president of the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing, the James J. Dooley Memorial Award was presented to Caleb Delgado.
The Barbara Alger Memorial Award was presented to Kymberli Wilson. Alger loved psychiatric nursing and was determined to get her RN which she earned later in her career.
The Nursing Student Determination Award was established by Carl Belawske, a Finger Lakes Health employee. The recipient is a graduate who, despite challenges both in and out of the classroom, has overcome them with the determination and grit to exceed. Brittany LePore and Alyssa Lundolph were the recipients.
Local Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduates for 2021: Sarah Bedore (Auburn), Kathryn Bibbens (Canandaigua), Shannon Blaisdell (Auburn), Caleb Delgado (Phelps), Laura Dilts (Waterloo), Amberly Eder (Macedon), Jenell Fox (Palmyra), Kimberly Gray (Seneca Falls), Malinda Jones (Savannah), Alyssa Ludolph (Newark), Allana Manley (Geneva), Ellen Reed (Shortsville), Mariah Rodriguez (Geneva), Alissa Shanley (Waterloo), Ryan Shields (Ovid), Jordan Smith (Newark), Mikayla Stanley (Red Creek), Alana Stillman (Auburn), Tessa Tellier (Newark), and Kymberli Wilson (Newark).