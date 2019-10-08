OVID — It’s been over a year since Lodi, Ovid and Covert experienced extreme flooding.
The flooding required life-saving measures along Cayuga and Seneca lakes, left homes damaged, cars abandoned, roads closed and creeks overflowing.
That event has prompted Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions (STEPS) Improving the Physical Environment Committee to schedule an interactive learning event about extreme weather, climate science and social science issues so people can begin planning for the future.
Climate science educators Don Haas and Ingrid Zabel will present the program. They are the lead authors of “The Teacher-Friendly Guide to Climate Change” and will address questions and concerns, share their knowledge about the local and regional environment and the interactive nature of environment, weather and energy.
They also will compare what’s happening locally with what’s happening nationally and around the globe to give a feeling for the bigger picture.
STEPS officials said the flooding experience of August 2018 directed attention to how extreme weather can impact lives.
The organization said the dynamic local geography of woodlands, gorges and lakes provides a certain local quality of life that can be disrupted by an extreme weather event, such as the summer of 2018 flooding. In a Monday press release, STEPS officials said “future weather challenges and their expected cumulative effects will require thoughtful action and preparedness in south Seneca.”
The STEPS committee has organized the program “so that together we can learn climate science basics and related social science issues. Our shared learning experience is intended to support our engaging in meaningful conversations as concerned citizens.”
The program is recommended for 11th- and 12th-grade students, parents of younger-aged students and children and adults of any age. Public officials also are encouraged to participate.
Attendees are welcome to take their own carry-in, carry-out brown bag supper. Beverages and dessert will be provided from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, go to stepscommunity@S2aynetwork.org.