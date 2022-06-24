CANANDAIGUA — Another candidate vying for the Republican nomination in the 24th Congressional District race is out.
Canandaigua businessman Floyd Rayburn said this week that he has been kicked off the ballot after his petition signatures were challenged by candidate Claudia Tenney’s campaign, preventing him from submitting the necessary signatures needed to gain a place on the Aug. 22 GOP primary ballot.
Rayburn said his campaign was hampered by a lack of time to collect the minimum 1,062 valid signatures, given the late change in congressional district boundaries following a court challenge by state Republicans.
Rayburn said he had only 17 days to collect signatures for his nominating petition, while Tenney and Mario Fratto of Geneva, who had entered House races under previous district configurations, were allowed by state Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister to submit a certificate of designation to secure a primary ballot spot. They had already submitted nominating petitions with the necessary signatures.
“I’d like to thank everyone for their support and their hard work on my behalf,” said Rayburn, who vied for the Republican nomination for state Senate in 2016, losing by just over 200 votes to Pam Helming. “It is my sincere desire to serve this district, and my country, in Washington. Rest assured, I will mount another campaign in the future and deliver on my campaign promises. Our struggling residents need help. They need someone from the district who understands their issues and someone who has put in time building the community and raising a family in it as I have. Claudia Tenney, a known ‘carpetbagger’ and divisive politician, is neither.”
Tenney, who lives outside Utica, was originally running in the 24th as opposed to her home district, the 22nd, which leans Democratic under redistricting.
The district, which runs across a wide swath of western and central New York, leans heavily Republican and is considered a “safe” district for GOP candidates.
Rayburn, who only announced in May his plan to run, promised “to fight for small business owners; to combat inflation, including soaring gas prices, ensure equal pay for all through skills-based wages and revamp the failing education system.”
Rayburn’s campaign criticized the decision by the judge to allow candidates to use signatures they’d collected outside current district boundaries.
“This is a disservice to those who reside in New York’s new 24th Congressional District, as one of their own is now denied the opportunity to represent them,” the campaign said.
The other candidate in the race is George Phillips of Broome County.