ALBANY — The Finger Lakes Times has captured 17 awards in the New York News Publishers Association’s 2022 Awards for Excellence competition, including the Charmaine Ushkow Award for Advertising Excellence.
Sixteen of the awards, which were announced last week, are in the FLT’s circulation class of under 10,000, while the Ushkow Award is for all newspapers in the state, regardless of size.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the great team that we have here at the Finger Lakes Times,” said publisher Mike Cutillo. “Local community journalism probably has never been more important, and the commitment to it and passion for it that our staff exhibits day in and day out is a true testament to their professionalism.”
This was the first year that advertising and editorial competitions were held jointly, and NYNPA officials said their judges selected winners from 435 entries submitted by 29 daily newspapers from around New York state.
The FLT captured 11 awards in advertising — more than any other paper in New York — and six in editorial, the most in its circulation class.
“My predecessors, Paul Barrett and Mark Lukas, often said they felt that we had one of the finest staffs among smaller community newspapers in the country, and I’m so happy that we’re continuing the tradition that they laid down,” Cutillo said. “And winning the overall Advertising Excellence award is the cherry on top. Ad Director Beth Kesel and her staff work so hard to serve their clients, the community and all our readers, and this award is a reflection of that.”
Incredibly, graphic artist Anne Allis played a role in all 11 advertising awards, including four individual honors: Best Color Ad, Most Effective Use of Paid Small Space, Best Online Ad (Static) and Best Online Ad (Animated).
“I couldn’t be prouder of the extremely talented team we have here at the Finger Lakes Times,” Kesel said. “These prestigious awards validate what I already knew. From advertising to graphics we produce a topnotch product with an amazing group of talented people.”
Mary Beth Thorpe, also a graphic artist, played a role in six of the advertising and design awards, while on the editorial side, Chief Photographer/Columnist Spencer Tulis was in on five awards, including two individual ones: Distinguished Multi-Media Presentation and Distinguished Feature Photography.
Cutillo won an individual award too, being named Distinguished Column Writer for his popular “Pub Chat” columns. That honor comes after he also was named the New York State Literary Award winner recently by the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.
For the third year in a row, the FLT’s “Community Giving” special section spotlighting community volunteers won Distinguished News Supplement, while for the sixth time in the last seven years, the Times’ preseason “Football 2022” magazine (including the work of Sports Editor Pete Lambos, Sports Writer Nick Felice, and Managing Editor Alan Brignall) was honored.
The Times also won with another collaborative effort, Distinguished News Supplement, for a special section about Geneva’s 125th anniversary (Cutillo, Brignall, Louise Hoffman Broach and Lambos).
“I’m especially proud of those three special sections that won awards because they really highlight how our team pulls together to produce exceptional publications all while continuing to pump out the daily paper six days a week,” Cutillo said.
The other advertising awards included Most Effective Use of Paid Large Space (Allis, Thorpe), Special Section Newsprint Distribution in Paper (staff), Best Classified Section (Allis, Thorpe), Best Innovative Idea (Allis, Thorpe, Kesel, Dawn Bell), Best Multi Advertiser Page (Allis, Shauna Cemoni), and Best Special Section Non-Newsprint Distribution in Paper (staff).
The 17 awards represent the most the Finger Lakes Times has won in a single competition, and the six editorial awards brings the total to 34 over the past six years, the best stretch in the paper’s history.
“I know I can speak for everyone when I say that none of us goes about our daily business thinking about winning awards, but when we are honored — especially by our peers — I think it speaks to the value we provide our readers, our advertisers and our business partners,” Cutillo said.
The FLT competed in the Under 10,000 Circulation Class, which has more newspapers than any other class in the competition. And, NYNPA awards are for first place only; there are no seconds, thirds, or honorable mentions.
The NYNPA will hold a ceremony later in the year in Saratoga Springs to hand out the awards.