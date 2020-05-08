Q: A reader asked what happened to a live skunk seen for much of Wednesday on an upper Castle Street sidewalk.
A: A Finger Lakes Times employee saw the skunk twice while walking in the area, the first time around 6:30 a.m. when the animal was standing on the sidewalk. The skunk was under a cage when the employee went back about 6 p.m.
The skunk was gone when the employee walked in that area about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Dianne Faas, shelter manager for the Ontario County Humane Society, said the skunk was removed after talks with the Geneva Police Department and county sheriff’s office.
“Per protocol, public health was contacted and we were notified after that to remove the skunk as we respond to public health’s decision about removing wildlife,” she said. “All wildlife after that becomes a DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation) question/decision or getting pest control involved.”
Faas could not speculate on why the skunk remained in the area and did not move, even as people with their dogs walked by at a distance. She said skunks get distemper, a highly contagious viral disease, like cats do.
A DEC spokesperson contacted a regional representative, but did not hear anything by Thursday afternoon. It was unclear who trapped the skunk.
Geneva police Lt. Matt Valenti said one of the department’s officers, while patrolling the neighborhood, was flagged down about the trapped skunk.
“We reached out to the humane society, which does not remove skunks unless they appear to be sick or injured,” he said. “Our officer put up a few cones to alert pedestrian traffic and we contacted a local pest removal company that came and removed the animal to a safe location.”