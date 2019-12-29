Q: What’s going on with the City Hall elevator and renovation project?
A: According to City Department of Public Works Director Mark Perry, construction on the addition housing the elevator and stair tower — which is being done by the general contractor, Massa Construction of Geneva — was supposed to be substantially finished by Jan. 29.
“It doesn’t appear as though this is going to happen right now, but it shouldn’t be long after that,” Perry said Friday.
He said completion of the $1.5 million project, which started in June, is still set for April 2020.
Besides the elevator and stair tower, interior renovations are also part of the project, including the addition of two Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms on the second floor.
A state grant of $300,000 is helping to offset part of the cost of installing the new elevator.
One of the goals of the original project was to renovate the second-floor meeting room so that City Council and other city agencies could move meetings back to City Hall. That plan is on hold because that work, and some other improvements, hiked the renovation price tag $700,000 over the $1.5 million estimate.