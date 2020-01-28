Q: What’s the latest on the massive solar project proposed for the Wayne County towns of Rose and Galen?
A: Work on the Rosalen Solar Energy Center continues, said Kevin Campbell, development manager for EDF Renewables, the developer of the proposed project on approximately 2,000 acres of mostly farmland straddling the two rural communities.
“We’re still approaching landowners (on leases),” he said, adding that EDF has lease commitments for about half of the acreage.
Campbell said the process of obtaining leases is a slow one, as the decision to lease the land for 30 years is a big decision for landowners.
“It’s a lot of acreage,” he said. “These are serious agreements people are entering. We encourage people to consult with attorneys (before signing).”
While the land-leasing effort continues, there’s much to be done on the application and approval end as well, he noted.
EDF received approval in November on the Public Involvement Program portion of the state’s application process for power-generating projects larger than 25 megawatts. In this case, Rosealen would produce 350 megawatts from about 1 million solar panels, making it one of the largest solar projects in the nation.
“That’s really the first part of the Article 10 process,” said Campbell, referring to the state’s large-scale solar rules. “The first part of many.”
He said that during the upcoming months, EDF will prepare a preliminary scoping statement that provides the public and the state siting board a description of the project, the identification of potential environmental and health impacts and any measures to mitigate those concerns.
“That’s something we must submit by the end of the year,” Campbell said.
Additional steps of the Article 10 process include a final application to the siting board, which must make a decision on the application within a year of the completed application.
That approval likely won’t take place until 2022, said EDF, with construction in 2023 and 2024. That lengthy process provides ample time for public engagement and opens the possibilities of project modifications, if necessary.
Campbell said EDF is continuing to engage the governments of Rose and Galen, as well as the public.
“We’re planning on having another public meeting, possibly in the spring,” he said.
EDF said Rosalen Solar would generate enough renewable electricity to power 75,000 New York households. If approved, it would connect to the New York power grid via a new “point of interconnection” in Rose. The facility would have on-site storage capabilities of 100 megawatts.
Campbell emphasized that the towns, school districts and county would share in about $1 million in new revenue. They are also hoping to integrate agricultural aspects into the project, including on-site grazing and pollination.
While the application process can be onerous, said Campbell, EDF is committed to Rosealen.
“We’re intent on moving ahead,” he said.