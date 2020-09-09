Q: The Times received an email over the holiday weekend about what appeared to be a personal watercraft accident Sunday morning at the north end of Seneca Lake, with a person being pulled out of the water near Geneva’s Lakefront Park.
A: Lt. Mike Schell, public information officer for the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, said it was not an accident but a medical emergency.
The incident happened about 11:40 a.m. and involved a 56-year-old man from Binghamton who was not named.
“The Border City Fire Department just happened to be out on the lake doing training and was towing his disabled jet ski to shore at the north end of the lake when he became unconscious and fell off the watercraft,” Schell said in an email.
Border City firefighters and a couple of doctors who were in the area began CPR, and the man was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital and later transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Schell did not have an update on the man’s condition as of Tuesday.