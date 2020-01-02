QUESTION: What happened to the Red Carpet Inn on routes 14 and 318 in Phelps near Thruway exit 42?
ANSWER: Andrew Campbell, code enforcement and zoning officer for the town of Phelps, said the building has been demolished.
He said the owners of the property are a limited liability company called 760 Brooks Avenue, Inc. That company is part of Saunders Management, which is related to E. Philip Saunders, who built the nation’s largest chain of truck stops, TravelCenters of America, as well as many other companies.
As for what’s next for the spot, Campbell said “at this time, the town of Phelps has not been contacted regarding any future plans for development on this particular parcel; however, the town is excited for the potential redevelopment.”
Saunders Development general manager Greg Mulhearn said the Red Carpet Inn had been closed for about a year and a half.
“They did a poor job of keeping it in decent shape,” Mulhearn said, explaining the decision to tear down the building.
Campbell noted that the “parcel owners have been getting the necessary permits through various contractors to upgrade the septic system, signage for the existing 7-11 store, and of course, with the presence of the municipal water line that has been put in with a joint effort from the town of Phelps, town of Waterloo, town of Geneva and town of Junius, this opens a variety of development opportunities for any developer.”
Mulhearn said that while the water line development is encouraging, public sewers would expand the options for the site.
Right now, though, “there is nothing really specific (proposed) for this site,” Mulhearn said.