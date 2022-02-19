Q: How much mail was destroyed when a carrier’s vehicle caught fire recently in Yates County, and what is the U.S. Postal Service doing about it?
A: Mark Lawrence, a strategic communications specialist for the Postal Service who works out of Pittsburgh, Pa., could not say how much mail was damaged or destroyed. His area covers upstate New York, and central and western Pennsylvania.
“Customers along the route whose mail was affected have been notified and provided instruction for any missing items,” he said.
The Feb. 9 fire was on East Bluff Drive in Jerusalem. Kate Brown of Hammondsport, who was using her private vehicle to deliver mail, escaped the vehicle without injury.
The Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department extinguished the blaze, which police said was likely was caused by a mechanical/electrical issue.
“Thankfully, no one was injured and we’re grateful to local responders who were onsite quickly and extinguished the fire,” Lawrence said.