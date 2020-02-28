Q: When will we see the aging Geneva Byrne Dairy store come down as part of a project to build a new facility on the site?
A: Christian Brunelle, senior executive vice president for Sonbyrne Sales, the Weedsport-based company that develops and operates Byrne Dairy stores, said Thursday that the existing store will be closing March 15 at midnight, after which it will be demolished as part of ongoing site preparation of the property, which sits at the busy corner of Castle, Main and Milton streets.
Brunelle said the new store will be opening at the end of May.
“It’s going very smoothly,” Brunelle said. “We are well on schedule, there’s no doubt about that.”
Brunelle credited the city for its assistance in the project.
Neal Braman, planning and zoning coordinator and development services manager for the city, said Sonbyrne has received a demolition permit to raze the store.
The planned demolition follows the removal of a home at 36 Milton St. that was needed to create enough space for the 4,232-square-foot store, along with room for parking and gas pumps.
Workers have been excavating on the property, which has been fenced off on both Castle and Milton streets.
The new operation will feature multiple gas pumps, as well as a convenience store with prepared foods and what Byrne Dairy describes in its application as a “full line of groceries,” including a small produce section.
Sonbyrne will be contributing some of the infrastructure improvements planned under the Downtown Revitalization Initiative project for the five-points intersection, for which construction is expected to begin this year. That work includes curb cuts, storm pipes and some landscaping. The five points construction is set for 2021, said City Manager Sage Gerling.