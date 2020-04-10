Q: Why have Spectrum rates gone up for some customers?
A: Jerry Ashley of Nursery Avenue in Geneva was none too happy when he learned that his Spectrum bill was going up “in the midst of a national crisis.” He called it “bad form,” adding that “folks are having real struggles and they pull this. I, for one, am dumping them. Shame on them.”
If you have not received such notice, it’s because the increases for Spectrum services, which include TV, internet and phone, are not across the board, company officials said.
Lara Pritchard, a spokeswoman for Spectrum’s parent company, Charter Communications, said not all of its customers are getting rate increases. Sometimes it’s special-discount promotion packages coming to an end and regular rates kicking in, she explained.
“We have customers whose promotions end literally every day,” she said in response to an inquiry about rate hikes by the Finger Lakes Times. “Without seeing specifics,” such as an individual account, “there is no catch-all way to attribute a change.”
However, she provided information that may explain why some customers in the region are seeing rate increases:
• Beginning in mid-February, she said, Spectrum “notified the small percentage of customers who still have legacy Time Warner Cable packages that some discounts on these packages would end in March. These package prices are now similar to the Spectrum packages that more than 85 percent of our customers already have.”
• She said “the vast majority of our customers — again, more than 85 percent — are not affected by these changes, because they are in Spectrum packages.”
Pritchard also emphasized that as part of the company’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge, “we have agreed not to disconnect or charge late fees to customers who encounter economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Pritchard said additional information on rates can be obtained by calling the company.
“We encourage anyone that may have questions to work directly with our customer service representatives, who are best equipped to review and explain any changes that may have occurred,” she said.