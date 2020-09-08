ALBANY — For the fourth straight year, the Finger Lakes Times’ annual preseason football magazine and its fall “Indulge” magazine have both been honored by the NY News Publishers Association while Chief Photographer/Columnist Spencer Tulis was a part of six different awards in 2019 competitions among newspapers in the Times‘ circulation category.
All told, the FLT captured eight awards — five in the NYNPA contest and three in the NY State Associated Press Association contest.
“I’m always proud of the niche magazines we publish throughout the year,” said Publisher Mark Lukas. “Celebrating fall in the Finger Lakes with Indulge and then the excitement of the new high school gridiron season with Football are two chaotic projects that converge within days of each other. The turnaround time to capture the interviews and team photos for the Football magazine and put the whole thing together is extremely tight. To pull it off, put out a great season preview magazine and then be recognized for the work is very rewarding.
“These magazines are a huge team effort and I have to say, its an outstanding team.”
The Football magazine was edited and planned by Alan Brignall with contributions from sports writers Pete Lambos and Matt Meckley and photos from Tulis. Marisa Enzinna planned and edited Indulge while staffers Tulis, Brignall, Mary Schoonover and Mike Cutillo chipped in with photos, editing, pagination and proofreading; stories were written by freelancers Erica Wells, Krista Gleason and David Diehl.
“Being honored for these magazines is especially gratifying because they often represent an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ kind of mentality and great teamwork,” said Cutillo. “It’s a real honor to work alongside all the great professionals that we have in our newsroom.”
In the Publishers competition, the Times went against other newspapers in the 10,000-24,999 circulation class. The Football section won for Best Sports Supplement while Indulge won for Best Feature Supplement.
Tulis claimed three individual awards in the Publishers contest for Best Sports Photography (“Mustangs rumble to win”), Best Feature Photo (“Birds of a Feather”) and Investigative Reporting (“Local Motel’s Secrets Exposed”).
In the AP competition, the Times took first place in Best Feature Photo (Tulis) and Public Service for its “Collateral Damage” series, which was written by the aunt of an opioid addict. Susan Clark Porter took a second in Art/Entertainment writing for her story “Artists shut the barn door.”
“We are very lucky to have a photographer of Spencer’s caliber on our team, and I am glad to see him recognized annually for the great work he does, including his writing,” Lukas said. “Sue’s story about the last art show put together by a group of women in Milo for 20 years was heart-warming and I’m glad to see her recognized for that piece.”
In normal years, the awards would have been presented during summer banquets in Albany and Saratoga, but those events were called off this year because of the coronavirus.
Over the past eight years, the Times has won 46 Publishers awards and 40 AP awards — the best stretch in its 125-year history — along with three AP Newspaper of Distinction awards.
“We’re not in business simply to win awards, but winning them never gets old,” Lukas said. “It’s always an honor to be recognized by these statewide news associations for the great reporting and design work our team here in Geneva does.”