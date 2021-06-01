ALBANY — The Finger Lakes Times’ annual “Community Giving” section, a publication that focuses on the incredible volunteers in the newspaper’s four-county circulation area, has been honored by the NY News Publishers Association as the Distinguished Feature Supplement in the 2020 competition among newspapers in the Times‘ circulation category.
It was one of four awards captured by the paper in the NYNPA’s 2020 Awards for Excellence competition. Chief Photographer Spencer Tulis claimed two individual awards and Executive Editor Mike Cutillo won one.
“These awards, once again, are a reflection of the leadership in our newsroom, the talented journalists we are fortunate to have working here and their ability to work as a team in producing exceptional work,” said Publisher Mark Lukas. “I am so very proud of and congratulate Mike Cutillo, Spencer, and our entire newsroom on receiving these awards.”
The FLT also celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2020, making the awards even more special, Lukas said.
“I realize I am biased, but I feel this is an exceptional community newspaper and our entire community should be proud of as well,” he added.
Cutillo said that while 2020 was a difficult year for so many businesses and industries, he was proud of everyone at the FLT for their professionalism and efforts in putting out the best product possible each and every day throughout the year.
“Everyone, from our newsroom staff to our ad reps, circulation employees and business office, often had to put issues with the virus — sometimes very personal and serious issues with the virus — behind them while focusing on getting out this daily newspaper,” he said. “It was certainly the most difficult year that we’ve all faced, but probably also the most important as we attempted to keep folks who often were quarantined at home both informed and entertained.”
The Publishers awards are broken down by circulation categories, and the FLT‘s circulation class of under 10,000 has more newspapers than any other class, so is the most competitive. There are only first-place awards in each category in the competition.
Lukas said he was particularly proud that the Community Giving section was awarded special recognition because of the teamwork that goes into producing it. All newsroom employees and a number of freelancers are involved in putting the publication together.
“Magazines like that are a huge team effort and I have to say, it’s an outstanding team,” Lukas said.
Tulis’ awards included Distinguished Online Photo Gallery for coverage of the Seneca Falls Women’s March, and Distinguished News Photography for coverage of a hostage situation in downtown Geneva.
Cutillo’s award was for Distinguished Headline Writing for the headline “When Harry met Dexter: Penn Yan sculptor creates statue for Truman presidential library,” a nod to artist Dexter Benedict and his statue for the Harry Truman library.
The awards will be presented at a reception and banquet at the Hearst Media Center in Albany at a date to be determined.
Over the past nine years, the Times has won 50 Publishers awards and 40 AP awards — the best stretch in its 125-year history — along with three AP Newspaper of Distinction awards.
“We’re not in business simply to win awards, but winning them never gets old,” Lukas said. “It’s always an honor to be recognized by these statewide news associations for the great reporting and design work our team here in Geneva does.”