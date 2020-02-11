PENN YAN — Since the fall of 2018, Winona “Nonie” Flynn’s title had been acting Yates County administrator.
Part of that title got dropped Monday, when the county Legislature — in a unanimous vote — appointed Flynn county administrator. Her salary this year will be $26,100, the same she was paid as acting administrator, in addition to her $77,585 salary as county treasurer and budget officer.
“I am grateful to the legislators for extending this honor and responsibility,” Flynn said in a press release. “I will continue to work hard in collaboration with county leadership in my service to the residents of Yates County to enrich the quality of life in our beautiful home.”
The appointment was retroactive to Jan. 21, the date a local law was filed with the state. The law allows a person already in an elected position to be county administrator.
Flynn had been acting administrator since November 2018. She succeeded Bob Lawton, who left the county in the summer of 2018 for a city manager position in California.
“Nonie has demonstrated leadership abilities and prowess in the time she has been acting county administrator,” Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock said. “She is extremely capable. We look forward to her continued success and will support her along the way.”
Flynn, a Penn Yan native, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from John Carroll University College of Business in Ohio. She had positions in private and municipal organizations in other parts of the country before returning to Yates County.
Flynn was the county’s deputy treasurer for nine months before being appointed county treasurer in March 2013 when Bonnie Percy, who is now on the county Legislature, retired as treasurer. Flynn was elected treasurer later that year and re-elected in 2017, running unopposed both times.
Flynn has been budget officer since 2015.
“Yates County is fortunate to have Nonie in the county administrator role,” Legislator Ed Bronson said. “She has demonstrated that she can ably handle the position.”