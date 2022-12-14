PENN YAN — After four years as Yates County administrator, Winona “Nonie” Flynn will retire in the spring.
At Monday’s county Legislature meeting, the board — as part of its succession planning — unanimously approved hiring a new administrator to work with Flynn until she retires at the end of May. The Legislature will be advertising for the position soon.
“I am pleased there will be some overlap and I look forward to working with my replacement to have a smooth transition for continuity of operations,” Flynn wrote in an email to the Times. “We have a lot going on in our beautiful county and we don’t want to miss a beat in keeping our major projects — broadband, communications, building project — moving forward, as well as continuing to provide the best services to our residents while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
Flynn, a Penn Yan native, was named acting county administrator in November 2018 while she was still county treasurer. She succeeded Bob Lawton, who left the position after less than two years to take a city manager position in California.
Flynn worked for private and municipal organizations in other parts of the country before returning to Yates County. She had the “acting” tag removed from the county administrator title in February 2020.
Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church and Legislator Doug Paddock, the latter the former board chairman, praised Flynn for her work as treasurer, administrator, and county budget officer.
“Nonie has excelled in her jobs over the years,” Paddock said. “I personally wish her well.”
Flynn said she originally planned to work all of next year, but she learned earlier this year that her son and his wife will be parents in June.
“They are both in professions that do not allow much time off, so I am going to help them out with childcare,” she said. “I have been blessed to have a great working relationship with Doug Paddock and Leslie Church as the chairs while I was county administrator, and I thoroughly value my relationships with our department heads and their employees. Yates County is very fortunate to have such dedicated, hard-working individuals that truly care about our county.”
In other Legislature matters:
• VETERANS SERVICE — Also as part of succession planning, the Legislature also approved a resolution to hire a new director of the county Veterans Service Agency to work with Phil Rouin, who is retiring as director in March after seven years in the position. Flynn said the county will be interviewing for the position this week.