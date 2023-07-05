CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Chamber of Commerce officials are looking for a new president and chief executive officer.
In a press release Friday, Michelle Pedzich, chair of the Chamber’s board of directors, announced that Ethan Fogg left the organization effective Friday. No reason was given for his departure.
“For the past six years, Ethan has led the Chamber with great passion and enthusiasm for our members and community. He managed the significant growth of our Chamber, which now serves members in eight counties,” Pedzich said in the release. “He navigated us through the pandemic, oversaw our expansion with the Victor Chamber and subsequent rebranding to the Ontario County Chamber, and enriched the ways in which we communicate, connect and add value for our members and the region. On behalf of the board, I thank Ethan for his many contributions and partnership.”
“Everything in life has a reason, a season or a lifetime,” Fogg said in the release. “I came to this role to help the Chamber achieve certain goals, and I’m proud of what we accomplished as an organization, positioning the Chamber for a bright future.”
Pedzich said the Chamber board has led a multi-year strategic planning process that includes community input into its future direction. Based on this member and stakeholder feedback, the board will be pursuing a greater economic development and public policy role for the Chamber consistent with its mission to drive economic prosperity in the Finger Lakes region.
She added that many chambers across the country help lead this critical work in their communities. The Chamber board will immediately begin the search for a new executive to implement this strategic goal while overseeing the many other ways the Chamber provides value to its members and the community.
Pedzich said Michael Mills, the board’s vice chair, will manage Chamber operations on an interim basis during the search. Mills, a public affairs consultant, has a long history of serving as an outsourced executive to nonprofits and corporations. He served as director of Geneva’s Business Improvement District from March 2020 to May 2022.
Pedzich said members should expect the usual timely and exceptional service from the Chamber, also known as ONChamber.