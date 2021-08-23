MIDDLESEX — The Rochester Folk Art Guild’s Craft Weekend is back. From Aug. 26-29, there will be in-depth instruction in crafts that the Guild currently practices, which include weaving, pottery, and woodturning. Guest teachers will offer intensive experiences in printmaking, film making, and a special class in felting, natural dyeing and eco-printing.
The 2021 Craft Weekend begins Aug. 26 with a welcome dinner and a short introductory session. Then, participants return to the studios for full days of instruction Aug. 27-28. The final day, Aug. 29, is for finishing up and sharing the fruits of the crafts with everyone. The weekend ends with a lunch.
Class sizes are limited this year, and the lodging option at the Guild is strictly for vaccinated people. There are commuting and camping options also. Registration is at folkartguild.org under the Craft Weekend tab on the home page, where you can choose your package and complete sign-up.
The weaving instructors are Susan Szczotka and Truus Radin, who both have many years of experience. The potters are Annie Schliffer, Emma Silverstein, and Claire Willis, all gifted teachers. For woodturning, David Barnet and David Gould team up to share their love of the craft.
Offering printmaking for the second time is Linda Griswold Davis of Rochester, who taught art in the city school system. She will guide participants in wood and linoleum block carving and printing.
Teaching film making is Jim Lemkin, a former Guild resident, who has produced many documentaries and who is an inspiring teacher.
Sara Burnett has spent years collecting dye plants and experimenting with transferring color and patterns onto fiber. She will share her passion for the processes of dyeing and eco-printing, which is an interesting way to imprint the color of leaves onto cloth.
For more information, visit folkartguild.org.