WATERLOO — Attorney Christopher Folk of Waterloo, who lost the Republican Party primary election for Seneca County district attorney, has been endorsed by the Serve America Movement Party.
Folk, who resisted efforts by county Republicans to have him drop out of the race, also will appear on the Libertarian and Working Families party lines in November. He will run against Assistant Public Defender John Nabinger, who defeated Folk in June’s GOP primary by 33 votes, and Democrat Mark Sinkiewicz, the current acting district attorney.
The SAM Party is the newest official political party in New York. Party leaders say its goal is to out partisanship aside, listen to residents and focus on policies that get the best results for current and future residents.
“Christopher’s focus on honesty, integrity and service are the traits that we believe all district attorneys should value,” said Michael Volpe, SAM Party state chairman. “We are honored to endorse an individual who is an experienced leader dedicated to keeping and maintaining a safe community for all Seneca County residents.”