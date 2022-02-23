WATERLOO — Tiffany Folk of Waterloo has been recommended for re-appointment to a new, four-year term as Seneca County Republican Election Commissioner.
Folk’s re-appointment was approved by the Government Operations Committee of the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday night.
The committee’s motion now goes to the full board for a final vote March 8.
Seneca County Republican Party Chairman Tom Fox of Varick filed a certificate of nomination, as required by state election law, recommending Folk’s re-appointment to a new, four-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
She is one of two election commissioners. The other is Democrat Carl Same of Seneca Falls.
Folk began as election commissioner in 2016.
She was also recommended Tuesday for appointment by the board’s Public Health Committee to fill a vacancy on the county Board of Health, an unpaid position. The committee motion now goes to the full board for a final vote March 8.
If approved then, she would serve the remainder of a six-year term that expires Dec. 31, 2024. The committee also recommended the appointment of Dr. Dale Freier to fill a vacancy on the Board of Health, filling the remainder of a six-year term that expires Dec. 31, 2025.