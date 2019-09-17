WATERLOO — Christopher Folk, who lost the Republican Party primary election for Seneca County district attorney, announced Tuesday morning he will remain in the race and run on the Libertarian, Serve America Movement and Working Families party lines.
Folk, a former Waterloo town justice, is attorney for Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch. He will run against Assistant Public Defender John Nabinger, who defeated Folk in June's GOP primary by 33 votes, and Democrat Mark Sinkiewicz, the current acting district attorney.
"The easiest path would be to simply suspend my campaign and drop out of the race," wrote Folk in an email, adding that was pressured by the county Republican Party to drop out of the race. "I don't have a very good track record of doing things the easy way. Foregoing the potential for higher office in the future to run against the political machinery, not the easy way.
"Though some may question my reasons and rationale, rest assured that I am staying in this for Seneca County, for the people, for the citizens. To be the voice of those that would otherwise go unheard, to be the one that stands up for the oppressed, who values strength, honor and integrity above favors and personal connection."
Tom Fox, county GOP chairman, said it will be business as usual for the party.
"We're conducting our campaign as normal for endorsed and primary-winning candidate, John Nabinger," Fox said.