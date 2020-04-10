Emergency food distributions are set to take place in Wayne County this week in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The county said Foodlink is partnering with the Department of Social Services, Wayne County Action Program, Covenant Life Fellowship and Finger Lakes Community Schools to distribute 25-pound boxes of non-perishable food.
The drive-through distributions take place Tuesday, April 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Finger Lakes Community College’s Newark campus 1100 Technology Parkway, off of Route 88 south, and Thursday, April 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sodus Central School District complex, 6375 Robinson Road.
County Administrator Rick House said safety protocols will be in place.
“Our organizers realize the importance of meeting the needs of residents, while still taking precautions to not put volunteers or participants at risk,” said House. “For us, it is important that we put in place pretty strict procedures for these distribution events, including a one box, per car limit. While we do understand the hardship that creates, we also know that it is an important step to encourage social distancing.”
The following procedures are mandated for those getting food:
• Advanced registration is required by calling (315) 359-8024. Registration is on a first-come first-served basis and will be limited to 300 households at each event. Registrants will be given an assigned time to report to the distribution site.
• As part of the drive-through model, participants will be required to remain inside their vehicle at all times and will be required to show identification at the time of pick-up.
• No walk-up participation will be allowed, and only registered households in cars will be served.
Organizers ask that trunks be cleaned out so that a large box can be placed inside it.
“This is a touchless operation, where we really have taken great care to eliminate person-to-person contact,” said House. “Once your trunk is loaded, tapped and closed, you will be asked to drive away.”
The county said that sheriff’s deputies will be on-hand to assist with managing traffic. House thanked Finger Lakes Community College and the Sodus Central School District for making their locations available for the distribution.
“The large physical footprint of both of these locations is essential in helping us conduct safe food distribution at this time,” he said.