GENEVA — The Geneva Center of Concern has announced plans to increase the facilities for its food pantry. The Board of Directors has approved the addition of 800 square feet of working space to its building at 58 Avenue D in Geneva.
“The original Food Pantry was built in the early 1980s, and we have simply outgrown that space,” board President Mike Osborne said.
Much of the original space has been absorbed by freezers and refrigerators and racks for fresh fruits and vegetables that are generously donated by local farmers and home gardeners.
The expansion coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Center, which was incorporated in June 1972. A September celebration is being planned to commemorate this very special event. This event, tentatively, is timed with the beginning of construction.
Fundraising for this project is underway, and the board has initiated a program called “50 for 50.” Everyone who donates $50 or more to the building project fund will be listed on a wall plaque in the new recipient intake area.
“This project is significantly expensive, and we want to recognize our contributors,” Osborne explained.
The fundraising goal is $300,000. Many benefactors have been quick to step up; $177,000 already has been raised. Those wishing to contribute can send their donations to Geneva Center of Concern Pantry Project, ATTN: Cheryl Toor, 58 Avenue D, Geneva, NY 14456.
Osborne noted that the pandemic magnified the need for a more efficient work space. In the last 28 months, demand for the Center’s services rose by almost 40%, leveling off to a 25% increase over normal demand.
“We have been able to keep up with the additional requests for food, thanks to the hard work of our volunteers and the generosity of the community,” Osborne said. “Donations of canned and dry foods, as well as monetary contributions, have been very generous, which shows Geneva to be a truly caring community.”
The new space will more than double the current shelf space, allowing more table space to showcase the fresh vegetables and other perishable items the Center gets daily, enhance the intake area, and provide an area for consultations with those in need. A space for conferences will be added too. This will aid in staff education and committee meetings, and give the board a permanent meeting site.
The Geneva Center of Concern is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Under Director Cheryl Toor, the Center operates a thrift store whose sales benefit the food pantry and help meet general expenses. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
The food pantry is located in the rear of the same building. It’s open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
The facilities and programs are heavily dependent upon volunteers, of which there is currently a team of more than 50. If interested in volunteering, call Toor at (315) 789-1117.
FB: @GenevaCenterOfConcern