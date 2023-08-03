SAVANNAH — For the woman who has a screened “catio” on the side of her house so her indoor cats can bask in the sunshine safely, it’s not a big step for her to envision a food truck rodeo, crafts, and entertainment to bring fellow animals lovers into her community.
Renee Paddock, the founder of Operation Healthy Pets 4 Clyde and Savannah, has organized an Aug. 19 event on Main Street to continue to raise money for her effort to help people pay for spay/neutering and basic veterinary care for their pets. She and her volunteers also have rounded up a number of strays and had them spayed or neutered.
Six eateries have committed to bringing their food to the event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be bands, along with several artists and crafters. A painting class is planned in the shade of the town’s park, she said.
Paddock is working with town Supervisor Michael Kolzynski to incorporate local wineries into the event to offer things like wine slushies. She continues to accept applications from food providers, artists, and musicians who would like to participate.
So far, the food vendors who have committed are Blockhouse Diner of Clyde, Dar’s Delights ice cream of Macedon, Ms. Linzy’s Mac-n-Cheese of Lyons, Muzzi’s D’italia Ice of Weedsport, Doughlicious of Auburn, and ’Till it’s Gone of Seneca Falls. Crafters who have signed up are Desert Rose Jewelry, Knotted Pines, and The Celestial Chique, the latter offering henna tattoos. The bands on the list include Kyle Perkins, aka “A Kosher Snack,” and Slik Sky. There may be others added, Paddock said.
“This event is a fundraiser. The money raised will go back into the community,” the bottom of the poster promoting the event says. “By supporting this event, you’re helping your neighbors get their pets spayed or neutered and adding to a healthy population.”
Paddock, who had the “catio” on her Church Street home constructed several years ago, is all about making life easier for her four-legged friends. She started Operation Healthy Pets last fall after her aunt, Bonnie Donk, died and Paddock took on the task of caring for Donk’s cats at Donk’s house on Grand Avenue. She noticed all the stray cats hanging around, including one that even set up residence in her own carport. Someone had to do something about preventing more cats from joining the ranks of strays; Paddock decided it had to be her.
Operation Healthy Pets 4 Clyde and Savannah helps low-income families afford spaying and neutering their dogs and cats by paying half the cost of the surgeries at two area shelters.
So far, 105 cats and dogs have been through the program, most of them at the Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo and the Humane Society of Wayne County in Lyons, Paddock said. The animals received rabies and distemper shots if they didn’t already have them. And, more recently, she carted a carload of cats in carriers to a new provider in Syracuse, and another volunteer picked them up after surgery and brought them back.
Families that receive any kind of public assistance — SNAP benefits, HEAP, SSI, or other similar help — are eligible. The humane society requires proof of income from others who also might qualify for the program, which charges $25 to neuter a cat and $45 for spaying.
The costs are more at Beverly, which brings in vets from Cornell University on clinic days. Beverly, which saves spots for Paddock’s referrals for each clinic, does not require proof of income. Families still only pay about half of the total cost, with Operation Healthy Pets picking up the difference.
Prior to starting the program, Paddock made many phone calls to local and out-of-county shelters, asking question about how spay-and-neuter programs work, weekly schedules, costs, and number of animals per clinic. Paddock so far has raised money through fundraisers, including a chicken barbecue, to cover costs. Local merchants have been supportive too. The money that has come back from people reimbursing the program also has made it possible to bring in more animals for services.
The program has had tremendous help and support from Steve Moore, Paddock’s neighbor, who has been available consistently to discuss ideas, thoughts, create flyers, and so much more, she said.
She said some people have caught some of the feral cats in the area and put them through the program, but most of the animals are pets that owners simply can’t afford to spay or neuter.
The organization is awaiting word on its non-profit status, Paddock said. With the help of Strengthening Our Area Residents representatives Jennifer Peeso and Amy Bullard, she applied for a 501(c)(3) certificate for Operation Healthy Pets 4 Clyde and Savannah earlier this year. It will help her acquire grants in the future. She said SOAR, which is part of Cornell Cooperative Extension, also provided gift cards for some of her fundraisers.
“I’ll always give this program 110% because I know how much it’s needed and how much families appreciate the assistance,” she said, while noting that the number of people who have been contacting her for help lately has been increasing. “I always have an open ear whether for fundraising, suggestions or just ideas.”
She is optimistic the food truck rodeo will be so successful she will be able to make it an annual event, Paddock said.
For information about becoming a vendor at the Aug. 19 event, contact Paddock at 315-576-6926 or go to bit.ly/3Qnkzr9.