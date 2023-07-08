GENEVA — Mobile food vendors might soon be serving up eats at Lakefront Park.
After months of debate, City Council, by a 5-3 vote Wednesday, approved an ordinance that allows food trucks on the lakefront, despite opposition from many downtown restaurateurs who fear the mobile food vendors will cut into their business.
Three City Council members opposed the measure: Mayor Steve Valentino, Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall, and Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr.
Pealer emphasized that he is a supporter of mobile food vendors, but opposed the measure Wednesday night because he said there is another city ordinance that prohibits brick-and-mortar establishments from operating food trucks downtown. He said that needs to be rectified.
A longtime Geneva restaurant owner, Bill Cosentino of Cosentino’s Ristorante on Railroad Place, said, as other opponents of the ordinance have stated, that he’s not against food trucks for special events but believes they will hurt downtown restaurants.
“If food trucks are selling ice cream, who’s going to go across the street (Routes 5&20) to the gelato guy,” Cosentino said, alluding to Geneva Gelato on Exchange Street. “If they’re selling ziti and meatballs, who’s going to come to my restaurant for ziti and meatballs?”
Cosentino said food trucks don’t have the overhead of a restaurant, nor do they pay property taxes.
Katherine Price, director of the Geneva Business Improvement District, said downtown’s 36 restaurants “unanimously” oppose the ordinance. Price said food trucks at the lake flies in the face of the changes made on Routes 5&20 to encourage greater connectivity between the lake and the central business district.
“We want to protect the downtown restaurants” and encourage people at the lakefront to head across 5&20 for a meal, she said.
There may come a time when food trucks aren’t an existential threat to downtown restaurants, but that time has not come, she said.
“We’re still coming out of covid,” she said. “We’re still coming out of a depressed state for our brick-and-mortars.”
However, Council supporters of the ordinance downplayed the effect food trucks at the lake might have on downtown restaurants.
Pealer, whose family members have been in the downtown restaurant business for decades — his father ran a food truck when Guardian Glass was being built — believes there are many who simply want to enjoy the city’s expansive Lakefront Park.
“We just don’t necessarily have customers who want to go downtown again (after arriving at the park),” he said. “They want to stay at the lakefront.”
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, a longtime worker in the restaurant industry, said competition is good.
“I’ve seen how brick-and-mortars treat their employees,” she said. “Now, when these employees want to take their talents and work for themselves, property owners are trying to stop them.”
Ultimately, she said, if a restaurant’s food is good, the people will come.
Others, though,don’t think an ordinance is necessary.
“We have a food truck ordinance and it’s working well,” said Burrall, noting they are allowed for city-sanctioned events and on private property.
He pointed to food trucks run by Pealer’s father at Guardian, and one by Rafael Diaz Diaz, owner of El Morro Catering and Restaurant on Exchange Street, as food trucks serving what he described as “food deserts” because their locations are relatively far from city restaurants. Diaz Diaz served Seneca Foods on Gambee Road.
“We don’t have a food desert at the lakefront,” he said.
Valentino, who has been urging a cautious approach to mobile food operations in the city, said he could not support the measure. He called the ordinance “sweeping. It’s a major change. The impacts are unknown.”
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera responded that the measure doesn’t have to be the last word on mobile food enterprises in the city.
“We can come back to this,” he said. “Let’s let it happen and we can revisit this all in the fall.”
Mobile food vendors must pay a yearly licensing fee of $750 and abide by a host of regulations under the ordinance to sell food at the park. They will be allowed to operate April 1 to Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, with the option to operate in the other months during unseasonably warm weather.