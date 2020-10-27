For the first time in 20 years, there won’t be an incumbent running for re-election in the State Assembly race for the 131st District seat.
That seat has been held by Republican Brian Kolb since 2000. Kolb, a Victor resident, is not seeking re-election. He was named Assembly Minority Leader in 2009 but resigned that position in February after he was charged with driving while intoxicated in January.
Republican Jeff Gallahan, who won a primary in June, and Democrat Matt Miller, making his first run for public office, are seeking to succeed Kolb. Canandaigua resident Cynthia Wade is running on the Serve America Movement party line but stopped campaigning actively after losing to Gallahan in the primary.
The 131st District includes all of Ontario County and the Seneca County towns of Junius, Tyre, Seneca Falls, Waterloo and Fayette.
Here’s what the major-party candidates say about the issues:
Gallahan
Currently the town of Manchester supervisor, Gallahan says he will stand up for middle-class families, small businesses and upstate New York values in light of the devastating impacts from COVID-19 on families and businesses.
“I want to put my experience to work for our community in these challenging times,” he said. “My background is similar to many of the hardworking taxpayers I have had the privilege of meeting as I have campaigned over the past seven months.”
He said the state’s bail reform effort is a failure and putting dangerous offenders out on the streets. Regarding calls to defund the police, Gallahan said this idea “should keep everyone awake at night,” and he opposes this “radical” proposal.
“Now more than ever we need to protect the safety of our community and that means giving police the tools they need to do their jobs,” he said.
“As someone who owns a business, I can speak to the jobs situation in our state and what we must do to improve it,” Gallahan continued. “We must make decisive action to reduce income taxes for existing businesses and farms to grow jobs.”
Gallahan began his professional career as a journeyman machinist at General Railway Signal Co. He said he worked his way into management roles and overseeing teams of 50 or more workers across the East Coast.
“I know what it means to work hard, balance a checkbook and do a payroll,” he said. “Those skills are in short supply in Albany, which is one of the reasons I’m running.”
Miller
The Canandaigua resident said he is running because he feels the 131st District has been “underserved and underrepresented” too long.
“We need a fresh voice to bring upstate values to the majority in Albany so we can protect our family farms, secure our lakes, lower taxes, put food on the table, create affordable and accessible health care and fully fund our schools,” he said.
He said the most important issue is getting through and recovering from the COVID-19 public health crisis. He favors eliminating property taxes for small family farms for at least a year as an example of the relief plan he advocates. Miller said he favors a small tax on billionaires so the state can shift Medicaid and Medicare costs away from local property taxes.
He said he’s come up with a “New York Restoration Plan” that’s on his website. He said other than a disastrous nursing home policy, the state, overall, has done a great job at flattening the curve.
As for police reform, he said allowing local departments to set up times for public input on reform measures is a good thing. He supports men and women in uniform “and that support also means accountability.”