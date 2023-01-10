SENECA FALLS — The 302 women inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame over the past 54 years have accomplished many firsts.
However, an inductee had never served as president of the Hall’s Board of Directors — until now.
Jean Kilbourne, a 2015 inductee and a board member since 2020, was elected president for 2023-24.
“I am honored to be the first inductee to serve as president of the board at this exciting time,” Kilbourne said. “I look forward to engaging more inductees as the Hall expands its reach and its vision. It is more important than ever to share women’s stories.”
Kilbourne, who succeeds Betsy Fantone as Hall of Fame president, is recognized internationally for her groundbreaking work on the image of women in advertising and for her critical studies of alcohol and tobacco advertising.
In the late 1960s, she began her exploration of the connection between advertising and several public health issues, including violence against women, eating disorders, and addiction, and she launched a movement to promote media literacy as a way to prevent these problems. Considered a radical and original idea at the time, this approach is now mainstream and an integral part of most prevention programs.
The creator of the renowned “Killing Us Softly: Advertising Images of Women” film series, Kilbourne also is the author of award-winning books “Can’t Buy My Love,” “How Advertising Changes the Way We Think and Feel,” and “So Sexy So Soon: The New Sexualized Childhood and What Parents Can Do To Protect Their Kids.”
She has lectured at hundreds of universities, and her film and television appearances have been seen by millions worldwide. She has served as an advisor to two past U.S. surgeons general and testified before the Congress.
Kilbourne has received the Wellesley College Alumnae Achievement Award, the college’s highest honor.
“I am thrilled to be working with Jean and the board to implement efforts that will allow for significant regional and national growth,” said Jennifer Gabriel, the Hall’s executive director.
Other officers elected:
• Roger G. Schwarz, vice president. He is a finance partner in the New York office of King & Spalding and a board member since 2018.
• Anjana Samant, secretary. She is a senior attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union Women’s Rights Project and a board member since 2022.
• Marianne O’Connor, who will continue her role as treasurer. She is a retired certified public accountant who worked 21 years as financial officer for an upstate New York community bank and 10 years as business administrator for the Auburn Enlarged City School District.
Meanwhile, Mridula Raman and Elisa Siegel were elected as new board members. Raman is clinical supervising attorney for the Berkeley Law’s Death Penalty Clinic. Siegel is a veteran strategic communications and public affairs executive in Washington, D.C.