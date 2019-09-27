SENECA FALLS — Supervisor Greg Lazzaro announced Wednesday afternoon he has removed Town Board member Lou Ferrara as deputy supervisor.
It marks the second time Lazzaro has dismissed Ferrara as deputy supervisor. Lazzaro initially appointed Ferrara to that position after taking office Jan. 1, 2017.
“I am removing Councilor Louis Ferrara from the position of deputy supervisor as stated in paragraph 2-18 of the Association of Towns town law manual,” Lazzaro wrote in an email. “The deputy supervisor serves at the pleasure of the town supervisor, thus even if the Town Board appoints someone as deputy supervisor, the town supervisor may remove that person without the Town Board’s approval.”
The two former allies have clashed in recent months.
Their dispute ramped up when the board voted unanimously to approve a motion of no confidence in Lazzaro’s performance, behavior and leadership as supervisor. Shortly after that move, Lazzaro announced at a public meeting that he was removing Ferrara as deputy supervisor. However, the board met in special session and voted to restore Ferrara as deputy supervisor.
Lazzaro was out of town when the latter meeting occurred.
The supervisor’s email also went to the rest of the board members, Town Attorney David Foster, and Fingerlakes1.com.
“I was hoping when Greg didn’t do anything right away that he would let Lou stand as deputy supervisor. It would have been best for the town,” said board member Doug Avery, the Democratic candidate for supervisor this November “Besides chairing meetings when Greg is absent, there are duties associated with co-signing checks, etc., that happen throughout the month. To have that second in command is critical. To not have one simply because of an argument is unfortunate.”
Ferrara and fellow board members David DeLelys and Vic Porretta did not respond to a request for comment.