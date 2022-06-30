INTERLAKEN — For the second time this month, a water conservation order has been issued for village water users.
The Seneca County Health Department and village Department of Public Works issued the order Wednesday, an advisory to limit water usage as much as possible until told otherwise.
Continued warm and dry weather is the reason for the order. The village water system gets its raw water from a well and the well level has declined.
“Village officials are doing everything they can to ensure that there is an adequate supply of water for consumption and fire suppression. We will post periodic updates. All residents served by the Interlaken water system are asked to do their part to conserve water,’’ said Andrew Rude of the county Health Department.
The village and county listed several tips for conserving water during this period.
They include:
• Using a dishwasher and washing machine only for full loads.
• If washing dishes by hand, shaving or brushing teeth, do not leave the water running for rinsing.
• Keep a bottle of drinking water in the refrigerator instead of running the tap water.
• Use disposable or single service dinnerware, cups and utensils.
• Check faucets, pipes and toilets for leaks.
• Take shorter showers.
• Do not wash vehicles.
• Do not water lawns.
• Collect rain water to water a garden or flowers and water in the morning as early as possible.
On June 1, village and county officials issued a water conservation order because of an electrical problem that caused the pumps that bring water from the treatment plant to a 375,000-gallon storage tower to not function properly.
The conservation order ended June 6 after a repair.
The village is working on a project to purchase land for a new pumping station and filtration system for water from nearby Cayuga Lake, rather than from the well.