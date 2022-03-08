SENECA FALLS — When town Police Chief Stu Peenstra looks back on his department’s work in 2021, one issue comes to the forefront.
“I feel our biggest accomplishment last year were the steps we took in mental health education, using the technology available, and relationships with local mental health professionals and providers,” Peenstra said. “We are extremely proud of the accomplishments this agency made to improve the services provided to individuals in our community suffering from mental illness.”
Peenstra talked shortly after releasing his agency’s report for 2021. It includes goals and objectives, comparison of statistics from 2020 to last year, a list of staff members, and the SFPD’s organizational chart.
Peenstra said one of his main goals was to have each SFPD officer — including himself — certified in crisis intervention team training. That happened in November during training at the Seneca County sheriff’s office.
In September, the SFPD joined other police agencies and mental health providers in the state Senate-sponsored Mobile Access Program. The program provided funding for three iPads used by officers to remotely connect those in crisis to mental health professionals.
The program has reduced law enforcement transports to a hospital by more than 80%, reducing expenses for hospital stays and transportation costs.
“Back when I started in police work, our stance on mental health would be telling someone to pull it together or snap out of it. People suffering from mental illness would love to do that, but it’s not that simple,” Peenstra said. “We didn’t handle them very well back in the day or have the resources or training. During the police reform movement, I thought that was one thing we could do better at — understanding mental health.”
“There were months when calls for mental health situations were 70% higher than before the pandemic,” he added. “I give our staff a lot of credit for their resilience in handling law enforcement during a very challenging time.”
Peenstra said another goal achieved during 2021 was using less lethal restraint options to de-escalate situations. That includes the BolaWrap, a handheld device that discharges a Kevlar tether that wraps around a person as an alternative to a Taser.
Another goal was starting an annual community survey of the police department. Results are expected soon.
The annual report also includes department awards and commendations, school resource officer activity, and community outreach efforts.
“Although law enforcement throughout the nation has seen some challenging times, the Seneca Falls Police Department has never strayed from our commitment to small-town policing, working closely with the community, town, and county services,” Peenstra said. “Our officers are out their engaging with the community, even during difficult times.”
“I am extremely proud of my agency, as I think every police chief or sheriff should be,” added Peenstra, who has been the SFPD’s chief for more than 10 years. “We just don’t say our agency does this or that, we are actually out there doing it. There is always room improve ... and I can be our biggest critic, but I think we have one heckuva police department here.”