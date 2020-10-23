NEWARK — The Newark Central School District Board of Education made it official at Wednesday’s meeting: Dennis Ford will serve as superintendent of schools on an interim basis until a replacement for Matt Cook is hired.
Ford, who retired as Amherst Central School District superintendent several years ago, was interim superintendent in the Victor Central School District from July 2019 until March of this year. He is quite familiar with Newark.
Ford and his wife, Angela, began their educational careers in Newark as English teachers. He taught English at what was then called the Newark Junior High School from 1974-82 before becoming assistant principal there, a position he held for three years. In 1985 he was appointed acting assistant superintendent/director of special programs. A year later he was appointed principal of Newark Middle School, a job he held for three years.
While in Newark, Ford founded, edited and wrote feature columns for the NCSD newsletter from 1980-84. He coached baseball at the junior varsity level and basketball and football at the modified level.
In addition, Ford was the play-by-play announcer for Newark football and basketball games for WACK Radio and wrote features and sports stories for the Newark Courier Gazette from 1979-81. He also served on the St. Michael School Board of Education.
“What a unique opportunity I have just been given,” Ford said in a press release. “I get a chance in the absolute twilight of my career to return to the place where I met my wife Angela of 44 years, and where all three of my children were born.
“Angela and I have always had nothing but good thoughts about our time in Newark. I do look forward to seeing many people from the past, but even more important, I look forward to helping the Newark school community navigate the unprecedented challenges ahead.”
“I am very confident that our school district will be in very capable hands until a new superintendent is hired,” Newark school board President Russ Harris said. “The breadth of Dennis Ford’s considerable and varied professional experience, coupled with his firsthand knowledge of our school district and community, make him the right person for the interim position. We are glad he’s coming onboard at this time.”
After leaving Newark, Ford was appointed associate superintendent of schools in the Elmira City School District in 1989. After three years there, he worked four years as superintendent of schools in the Maine-Endwell Central School District. In 1996, he became superintendent for the Amherst Central School District, a job he held for 11 years.
In 2007, one of Amherst’s athletic fields was named the Dennis Ford Field in his honor.
Cook was appointed district superintendent of the Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES Oct. 15. He notified staff about the job the next day. Cook begins his new duties Nov. 2, roughly 48 hours after his final day at Newark.
A formal search for Cook’s replacement is expected to begin next month.