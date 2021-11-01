VICTOR — Todd Casella and Christopher Schiano may have been at odds during Brian Kolb’s driving-while-intoxicated case, but they agreed on one thing: While Kolb had his DWI charge dropped and he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, it had nothing to do with his former position in state government.
“I said at the outset that I would treat Mr. Kolb the same as anyone else charged with driving while intoxicated. That was true then and it’s true now,” said Casella, the Yates County district attorney and special prosecutor in the case, outside of Victor Town Court Monday. “This is how I would resolve this case, no matter who the defendant is.”
“Overall I am very pleased with how this turned out, but Brian got no special treatment here whatsoever,” Schiano, Kolb’s attorney, told the media minutes later. “This was a nearly two-year battle. There is no shot that he got special treatment.”
Kolb pleaded guilty Monday to driving while ability impaired by alcohol, a criminal violation.
Penfield Judge James Mulley Jr., who was appointed to preside over the case, dismissed a misdemeanor DWI charge Kolb faced — a decision backed by Casella and Schiano.
Kolb had resigned as state Assembly minority leader shortly after his New Year’s Eve arrest in 2019, and apologized for his actions. He subsequently did not run for reelection to the Assembly seat he held for two decades.
He was arrested by Ontario County sheriff’s Deputy Ian Hall, who responded after Kolb’s state-issued SUV ended up in a ditch near his home and he called for a tow truck. The truck driver called police.
Hall’s handling of the arrest was questioned by Schiano and later Casella, and it was the subject of a pretrial hearing. Mulley also took issue with the arrest, saying Hall and Dustin Heininger, a deputy who administered the breath test at the sheriff’s office, did not follow proper procedure. Specifically, Mulley said Hall failed to observe Kolb for 20 minutes before the breath test.
Mulley added that Hall used a cell phone three times while he was in the room and later used a laptop computer, which could have affected the breathalyzer.
Police said Kolb’s blood-alcohol level was 0.16%, twice the legal limit for driving.
Mulley also said the breathalyzer was broken two months before the test and sent to the Department of Criminal Justice Services in Albany for repairs. A representative from that department who testified at the hearing said it was in working order when sent back to Ontario County but admitted paperwork was not completed properly.
“There were significant issues with the breathalyzer test and the working order of the device,” the judge said. “The 20-minute observation period was not done properly and Mr. Kolb was unattended at times. These were all in clear violation of the rules. The issues raised here are not mere technicalities.”
Casella also cited poor record-keeping and the “poor communication and flow of information” from the sheriff’s office.
In pleading guilty to the violation, Kolb admitted he had two drinks at the Erie Grill — it was confirmed on a video camera at the business — and drove home. In the police report, Kolb said he had four or five drinks.
Following Kolb’s plea, Mulley sentenced him to the maximum $500 fine and a $260 court surcharge. Kolb also will have to pay a Department of Motor Vehicles fee of $250 each year for three years; he must attend an impaired driving victim impact panel; and his driver’s license will be suspended for 90 days, although Mulley agreed to delay that suspension until later this month.
Mulley warned Kolb he faces enhanced penalties if he is arrested for impaired driving again.
Kolb declined to make a statement before he was sentenced. Mulley referenced a December 2019 message Kolb sent from his Assembly office, warning people about the dangers of drinking and driving around the holidays.
“That was good advice for your constituents. Unfortunately, you didn’t follow your own advice that night,” Mulley said. “This could have been much worse, and you know that.”
Kolb declined to speak to the media afterward.
Casella cited the complacency and lack of diligence by the sheriff’s office in the case, although he and Schiano believe things are getting better after the resignation of then-Sheriff Kevin Henderson.
“I am very disappointed and very frustrated with how this was handled by the Ontario County sheriff’s office. They were not doing things the way they should have been done,” Casella said. “I exhausted every possible effort in this case. There was just not enough evidence to prosecute it as a DWI.”
“Brian always wanted to take some sort of responsibility for this from the get-go,” Schiano said. “This was a fair resolution.”