PENN YAN — Barrington’s former code enforcement officer has been acquitted of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, following a trial.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said John Griffin was convicted Monday of criminal impersonation. He was acquitted on charges of offering a false instrument for filing and issuing a false certificate.
The misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail. Griffin remains free on his own recognizance until sentencing, which is set for June 30.
The charges were related to Griffin’s actions in 2014 and ’16, when he was accused of issuing two certificates of occupancy to The Olney Place on Route 54. A non-jury trial was held last month.
Judge Jason Cook delivered an oral verdict Monday. Casella said Griffin was found guilty of impersonating an employee of the state Liquor Authority at The Olney Place.
Assistant District Attorneys Alyxandra Stanczak and Mike Tantillo prosecuted the trial.
Casella declined to comment until Griffin is sentenced June 30.
Griffin has not been Barrington’s code enforcement officer since 2017, when he was not reappointed by the town board. His attorney, Travis Barry, did not reply to an email seeking comment on Cook’s ruling.
The Olney Place is owned by Seth Olney, who filed lawsuits against Griffin and the town over permits, certificates of occupancy, and a liquor license after Olney completed an expansion project. The Liquor Authority ruled in Olney’s favor, a decision backed by a judge.
Olney did not reply to an email seeking comment on Cook’s ruling.