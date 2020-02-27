CANANDAIGUA — A fourth candidate is entering the race for the 131st state Assembly District seat.
Cindy Wade, a former Canandaigua City councilor, confirmed Wednesday that she is seeking the Republican nomination for the seat, which represents all of Ontario County, as well as northern Seneca County.
“I’m definitely in the race,” she said.
Wade joins three other Republicans hoping to succeed longtime Assemblyman Brian Kolb: Ann Marie Heizmann of Tyre, Seneca County, who also announced Wednesday; Jeff Shipley of Seneca County; and Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan, who was the first to announce.
“It’s a great position to have four strong candidates,” said Trisha Turner, chairwoman of the Ontario County Republican Committee.
The primary for state and federal seats in June 23.
Matt Miller of Canandaigua is the only announced candidate on the Democratic side.
Wade said Wednesday that she made an announcement Tuesday night on her personal Facebook page but that she needed to finish up paperwork before making a full-scale announcement on her candidacy.
She served on Canandaigua City Council for four two-year terms, stepping down at the end of 2017. She also is chair of the Canandaigua City Republican Committee.
Gallahan announced his candidacy a day after Kolb said he would not seek another term. Accompanying Gallahan’s campaign announcement was a list of some of the county’s most prominent Republicans backing his candidacy, including state Sen. Pam Helming.
Wade said she didn’t think it was proper that so many jumped to support Gallahan without giving other Republicans an opportunity to make a pitch.
“That was a catalyst to me,“ said Wade, who represented the city’s Fourth Ward. “You can’t do that. You have to give people a choice.”
Before joining Council, Wade served on the Canandaigua City Planning Commission and has been involved in other civic activities.
She and the other candidates were expected to meet with the Ontario County Republican Committee Wednesday night.
Wade emphasized that she is staying in the race even if the committee opts to endorse another candidate.
Seneca County Republicans said they would not be making endorsements ahead of the primary because they didn’t believe they had enough time to vet the candidates.
Callahan received the endorsement of the Ontario County Conservative Party Tuesday night.