CANANDAIGUA — A downtown Canandaigua landmark has been nominated for inclusion on the state and national register of historic places by the State Historic Preservation Board.
The vacant former Miller Corset Co. at 10 Chapin St. is one of 28 properties throughout the state nominated and the only one in the Finger Lakes Region.
Built more than 100 years ago, the factory originally was part of the nation’s largest manufacturer of ladies corsets at the time. During World War II, it was converted to make parachutes for bombs and signal flares.
The plant changed hands over the years and was a clay yard, a bicycle factory and, most recently, Labelon, manufacturer of transparency films and pressure-sensitive labels until the early 2000s. The site consists of 1.63 acres and a four-story, 80,000-square-foot building with a parking area, driveways and a small grassy area on the north side.
It is now owned by Canandaigua Crossroads LLC and is in the midst of a brownfield environmental cleanup program. Canandaigua Crossroads is doing the cleanup under the direction of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
“Many people have worked over the years to preserve these places and securing this recognition will help us to protect and appreciate New York’s fascinating history,” said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “The nominations reflect the incredible diversity of our state, its people and their stories.”
A state and national register listing can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.